LeBron James Sends Clear Message After Loss In Return From Injury

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

For the first time in over two weeks, LeBron James returned to the hardwood. However, his return wasn’t enough to help the Lakers snap their losing streak.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Celtics on Friday night, James was asked about the team’s slow start to the season and if he’s worried about it. His response was telling to say the least.

“It’s never, ‘We got 65 games left,'” James said, via ESPN. “We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup. We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. … There’s no level of panic, but there should be some sense of urgency any time we take the floor.”

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings. That’s not good enough for a roster that features a trio of All-Star players.

As for James’ health, it sounds like his abdominal injury didn’t play too much of a factor on Friday night.

“Physically I felt OK and good enough to know that I can trust my body and get out and play tonight,” James told reporters. “So I’m more looking forward to seeing how I’m feeling tomorrow when I wake up. That is the telltale sign if I’m moving in the right direction with my injury.”

James finished Friday night’s game with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Lakers will try to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday night against the Pistons.

