LeBron James Tweets Message To Joe Burrow After Knee Injury

Joe Burrow has received a lot of support after his season-ending knee injury, including some well-wishes from LeBron James.

Like Burrow, LeBron is an Ohio native. He’s also a big Ohio State fan, so he has a special affinity for Burrow considering he began his college career in Columbus.

On Monday night, James took to Twitter to let Burrow know he was praying for him and wishing him a full recovery from the major knee injury he suffered on Sunday.

“Hated to see it yesterday. Have a speedy but more importantly healthy recovery @JoeyB! Once a Buckeye always a Buckeye! #ThatBoyGood,” James wrote.

Hated to see it yesterday. Have a speedy but more importantly healthy recovery @JoeyB! Once a Buckeye always a Buckeye! 🙏🏾 #ThatBoyGood — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 24, 2020

It’s pretty cool to see LeBron support his fellow athletes publicly like this. King James always makes good use of his Twitter.

As for Burrow, he’s got an arduous road ahead of him after reconstructive surgery. We have no doubts though that he’ll be able to conquer his rehab and make a return to the field, hopefully to start the 2021 season.

Burrow was one of the bright young stars in the league before getting hurt, so it’s only right that he makes it back and hopefully keeps performing at that level.