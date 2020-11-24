The Spun

LeBron James Tweets Message To Joe Burrow After Knee Injury

LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers Black Mamba alternate uniforms during an NBA FInals game against the Miami Heat.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has received a lot of support after his season-ending knee injury, including some well-wishes from LeBron James.

Like Burrow, LeBron is an Ohio native. He’s also a big Ohio State fan, so he has a special affinity for Burrow considering he began his college career in Columbus.

On Monday night, James took to Twitter to let Burrow know he was praying for him and wishing him a full recovery from the major knee injury he suffered on Sunday.

Hated to see it yesterday. Have a speedy but more importantly healthy recovery @JoeyB! Once a Buckeye always a Buckeye! #ThatBoyGood,” James wrote.

It’s pretty cool to see LeBron support his fellow athletes publicly like this. King James always makes good use of his Twitter.

As for Burrow, he’s got an arduous road ahead of him after reconstructive surgery. We have no doubts though that he’ll be able to conquer his rehab and make a return to the field, hopefully to start the 2021 season.

Burrow was one of the bright young stars in the league before getting hurt, so it’s only right that he makes it back and hopefully keeps performing at that level.


