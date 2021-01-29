LeBron James Sends Strong Message After Lakers Loss

Now entering his 18th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is still playing an elite brand of basketball.

On Wednesday night, James played a team-high 39 minutes in a 107-106 Lakers loss to the 76ers. The following night, the NBA superstar played another team-high 36 minutes in a 107-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

This kind of workload in back-to-back games would be enough to wear on any athlete at the peak of fitness. But, LeBron claims to be unfazed by this tough midweek stretch.

“I don’t get tired,” James said after the loss in Detroit. “I don’t feel tired. I get my sleep. I get my rest. I have a lot of energy. I don’t get tired.”

If he was worn down through these two tough losses, he certainly didn’t show it. In the back-to-back road outing, LeBron put together 56 points, 16 assists and 13 rebounds.

Coming into Wednesday, the Lakers were a perfect 10-0 on the road. With LeBron’s fitness clearly in check, the blame for this two-game skid can certainly be placed elsewhere. The strain of back-to-back road game was made well apparent amongst James’ teammates. In fact, the only other player to see more than 30 minutes of court time against the Pistons was fourth-year forward Kyle Kuzma.

LeBron was also without his partner in crime. Anthony Davis sat the entire game with a right quad contusion — marking the third time this season he’s missed one end of a Los Angeles Lakers back-to-back.

For years, James has been considered one of the most physically fit players in the league. This distinction doesn’t come without a cost.

Back in 2018, reports from LeBron’s close friend and business partner Maverick Carter indicated that the four-time NBA champion spends about $1.5 million on his health per year.

Let’s see how much longer LeBron James can keep up his reputation as the league’s Iron Man.