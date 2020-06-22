LeBron James Sends Message To NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

LeBron James has sent a message to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage on Sunday.

NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that an investigation is underway after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.

“We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

LeBron James reacted to the news late on Sunday evening. He sent a message to Wallace showing his support.

“Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports!” LeBron wrote.

Wallace released a statement on Twitter.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, said.

“Together, our sport has made a real commitment to driving real change…Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate.”

Wallace is set to compete in the GEICO 500 on Monday..