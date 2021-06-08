LeBron James Sends Message To Rest Of NBA After Early Playoff Exit

LeBron James has nothing left to prove to his critics. Those that hate him always will. Yet, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still felt it necessary to send a message to them via Instagram on Monday.

James has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism since the Lakers’ playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. No. 23 left Game 5 early, which he later explained was due to receiving treatment. Then, in Game 6 with the Lakers’ back against the wall, James displayed poor defensive effort down the stretch when he knew the game was out of reach.

Sure, neither was a good look for James. But are we really still questioning his greatness? The man appeared in eight straight NBA Finals and has won four championships with three different teams. He has nothing left to prove to establish his legacy.

Regardless, James wants his doubters to know he’ll be back. He posted a clip from the movie “Gladiator” via Instagram on Monday. In the clip, the fictional character, Maximus, says: “And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.” Take a look.

We can’t wait to see LeBron James’ revenge tour. Something tells us he’s going to take out his frustrations on the Phoenix Suns.

Both Jae Crowder and Chris Paul mocked the Lakers superstar in Game 6. Crowder salsa danced, taunting James for salsa dancing in a recent Mountain Dew commercial. Paul, almost simultaneously, imitated James’ post-up move.

The Suns are on official warning. James should be healthy next season, and he’s on a mission to continue proving his doubters wrong.