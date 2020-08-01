LeBron James Sends New Message After First Game Back

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers faced off in one of the biggest games of the season.

After a back-and-forth battle, the Lakers ended up on top – walking out with a 103-101 win. LeBron James struggled to find the bottom of the bucket in the first half, but ended the game with 16 points.

Star big man Anthony Davis entered the game as a major question mark after suffering an eye injury in practice. However, he bounced back in a major way, leading all scorers with 34 points.

Following the win, LeBron posted a message for his fans on social media.

“What’s your purpose in life??? Create change, motivate and inspire others are some of mine! I just hope I continue to make y’all proud! Love you all!” James said in the post.

James – and every other player and coach on both teams – took a knee during the national anthem. After the game, LeBron said he hoped the team made Colin Kaepernick proud.

“I hope we made Kaepernick proud,” James said. “I hope we continue to make him proud every single day….Kaepernick is someone who stood up at times when it wasn’t comfortable and people refused to listen to what he was saying. It had nothing to do about the flag or the men and women that keep our land free.”

Next up for LeBron and company is a game against the Toronto Raptors.