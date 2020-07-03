LeBron James Sends New Message Ahead Of NBA Restart

LeBron James and the Lakers are gearing up for the NBA’s 2019-20 season resumption in coming weeks. The King sent a message to the rest of the NBA in his latest Instagram post.

Los Angeles’ addition of star forward Anthony Davis has paid major dividends for LeBron and the Lakers this season. Davis is widely considered LeBron’s best teammate of his career, perhaps other than former Heat guard Dwayne Wade. The Lakers’ duo has been nearly unstoppable up to this point.

The Lakers are heading to Orlando as the current No. 1 seed in the Western Conference Standings. Los Angeles has already secured a playoff berth and should keep the top seed in the west as long as the Lakers wins a few of their eight regular-season games in Orlando.

If LeBron’s latest Instagram post is any indication of what’s to come in coming months, the King won’t be stopped in his mission to win the NBA Finals. The Lakers superstar posted an awesome photo on Instagram on Thursday evening, as seen below.

LeBron may be in his 17th season in the NBA, but he certainly isn’t slowing down. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 25.7 points, a whopping 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest this season.

No. 23 won’t be able to win the NBA Finals on his own this year, though. Davis needs a big post-season to help LeBron win his fourth NBA Finals.

The Lakers resume their season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers in a potential Western Conference Finals preview.