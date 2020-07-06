LeBron James Sends New Message To NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has once again publicly offered support for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

James first came to Wallace’s defense in the immediate aftermath of the noose incident before last month’s race at Talladega. Today, he did so in response to Wallace’s reaction to this morning’s tweet from President Donald Trump who asked if the driver had “apologized” for the “hoax.”

“All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!” Wallace fired back on Twitter. “Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate.

“Even when it’s HATE coming from the POTUS.”

James quote-tweeted Wallace’s response and offered his support for him and “the next generation.”

“Right HERE too with you!!” James wrote. “As well as the next generation who follows in my foot steps! Kings and Queens.”

Right HERE too with you!! As well as the next generation who follows in my foot steps! Kings and Queens https://t.co/6rO5cex3ed — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 6, 2020

Earlier this afternoon, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about President Trump’s tweet and why he felt Wallace owed an apology.

“The FBI, as I noted, concluded that this was not a hate crime, and he believes it would go a long way if Bubba came out and acknowledged this as well,” McEnany said.

However, back on June 24, Wallace did recognize the FBI’s ruling that the noose found in his stall was not a hate crime, saying he was “relieved… this wasn’t what we feared it was.”