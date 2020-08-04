LeBron James Sends Special Message To President Obama

NBA superstar LeBron James sent a special message to the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, on Tuesday.

LeBron has long been a fan of Mr. Obama. No. 23 has always voiced his support for and become friends with the former U.S. president. So it comes as no surprise the Lakers forward sent a special message to Mr. Obama for his birthday.

Mr. Obama celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday. Plenty of notable celebrities have taken to social media to send birthday wishes to him, with LeBron is the latest to do so.

The NBA superstar called the former president “my President” and “friend” in his birthday message on Tuesday. Take a look at LeBron’s message for Mr. Obama in the tweet below.

Happy Bday to my President and my friend @BarackObama!! Love 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/gqH37R7avE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2020

LeBron’s birthday message tweet came in a reply to SLAM’s original tweet, which showed a LeBron dunk in the Olympics. The video shows the dunk followed by a look of approval by Obama and the former First Lady, Michelle.

The Presidential seal of approval. Happy birthday, Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/z41w4OZEEh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 4, 2020

Many athletes have always loved Obama and his family. The former U.S. president is an avid sports fan, often attending games in his spare time.

Perhaps Obama’s most memorable sports contributions came during March Madness when he was in office. He made it an annual tradition to fill out a bracket with camera crews in attendance.