LeBron James Shares Adorable Family Dancing Video

Even when the NBA season is on hold, LeBron James finds a way to keep his fan base entertained. On Thursday, he shared a hilarious video of his family dancing to Drake’s latest song “Toosie Slide.”

The James family has shared several dancing videos over the past few months on TikTok, the latest social networking service that has gone viral. It’s mainly used for dancing or short skits.

What makes James’ videos so adorable is that his daughter Zhuri gets to be in the front and steal the show. She’s proven several times before that she’s the best dancer in the family.

James’ video already has over two million views – and counting – on Instagram. Most of the comments are kind words directed toward Zhuri, who has quickly become an internet sensation.

It’s pretty apparent the James family is making the most out of their current situation.

As great as these TikTok videos from James are, the sports world misses watching him on the hardwood. Hopefully, the NBA can return fairly soon.

James was making a push for his fifth MVP trophy right before the NBA put its season on hold.