LeBron James Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message For Bronny

LeBron James usually isn’t too active on social media during the postseason, but he made an exception for his son’s birthday. Earlier this afternoon, the three-time champ posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for Bronny.

Bronny turned 16 years old this Tuesday. Although he’s not home to celebrate this special day with his son, LeBron made sure to let Bronny know how much he cares about him.

“Happy 16 kid,” James wrote on Instagram. “One of a kind and I’ve loved every second of your existence so far in your young promising life! You’re SPECIAL kid(always know that)! Continue to grow and continue to lead your generation to heights maybe you didn’t even think was possible because you guys are simply that SPECIAL!! Thank you for allowing me to be your inspiration, leader, listener, mediator, as well as many more things but most importantly simply being YOUR DAD! Love you kid until the wheels fall off and when they do we push the car to our destination side by side! Enjoy your day, your existence, your LIFE!”

James’ post on social media included a handful of throwbacks, including a few old pictures of Bronny as a toddler.

James is just two wins away from winning another championship. More importantly, he’s a few games away from reuniting with his kids.

The only member of the James family to join him inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando was his wife Savannah.

Tipoff for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. We’ll see if James can pick up a huge win on his son’s birthday.