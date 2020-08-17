LeBron James Shares His Initial Thoughts On The Blazers

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James had a telling comment regarding the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles is gearing up for its first round playoff series against Portland with Game 1 just over 24 hours away. Typically, a No.1 vs. No. 8 playoff series doesn’t pose many challenges for the one-seed. But that’s not the story of this season’s NBA Playoffs.

The long 2019-20 season postponement allowed several key Trail Blazers players to get healthy. As a result, Portland clawed its way into securing the No. 8 seed. Some believe Portland will give Los Angeles plenty of trouble in the first round.

LeBron is aware of the challenge that awaits him Monday night. The Lakers forward admitted Portland isn’t a typical No. 8 seed during his media session on Monday afternoon.

"They're one of the best scoring teams in the bubble. I'm sorry, not 'one of them.' They are THE best scoring team in the seeding games. They're not your typical 8 seed." – Lebron, on the Blazers. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 17, 2020

LeBron’s right – Portland’s might just be the best scoring team in the NBA. With scorers like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Lakers will have to be excellent on the defensive end.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Portland’s a horrendous defensive team. LeBron and teammate Anthony Davis should have no problem scoring at will against the Trail Blazers.

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series, beginning this Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.