Anthony Davis went down with a concerning Achilles injury against the Nuggets Sunday night, and naturally LeBron James is worried.

The Lakers knew when they sold the house for AD back in 2019 they were doing so for a player that struggles to avoid the injury bug. It hasn’t been smooth sailing so far this season.

Davis went down with an Achilles injury during the Lakers-Nuggets game on Sunday. Los Angeles went on to lose 122-105, snapping the team’s previous seven-game win streak.

We might’ve seen the last of AD at least for the next few weeks. LeBron wants his sidekick to get back to 100 percent health rather than risking further injury for the team.

LeBron said his main interest is AD’s health, and wanting him to get right. “Just overall safety and (his) health. That’s my only concern … want him to get back to himself." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 15, 2021

With the expectation that Anthony Davis will miss some time, LeBron and the Lakers can now game-plan without him.

“We will have an ability to be able to prepare for it … we’ll have a better game plan for what we need to do offensively and defensively in his absence,” LeBron admitted following the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

Obviously the Lakers aren’t the same team when Anthony Davis isn’t the lineup. But it should give opportunities for others players, like Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder, to step up in his absence.

As for Davis, it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss moving forward, but the Lakers aren’t going to rush him back into action. It’s best if AD gets 100 percent healthy now rather than dealing with a lingering injury throughout the rest of the season and into the playoffs.