LeBron James Shares Honest Admission On NBA Future

LeBron James is turning 37 years old today but is still managing to put teams on his back the way some all-time greats never could. But has he given any thought to his future, or even retirement?

Speaking to the media on Tuesday after a win against the Houston Rockets, LeBron said that he recognized that he’s not as young as he used to be. But while he admitted that he’s thought about it, he feels he’s playing at too high of a level to give it “too much thought.”

“I know I’m on the other side of the hill, compared to the hill I was on before. I know that,” LeBron said. “But, I mean, I’ve thought about it, where I’m at with it. I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought.”

“But I’m in Year 19, and I’m not gonna do another 19, so I’m definitely not halfway in my career. I’m on the other side of the hill. So, we’ll see where the game takes me. We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game,” he added.

LeBron James is currently averaging 28 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game over 24 games. While it’s his highest points per game average in over a decade, he’s also averaging his highest minutes played per game since the 2016-17 season.

But with the way the Lakers are playing, an NBA title might not be in the cards. The team is just 17-19 and would be the 7th seed if the season ended today.

However, if the Lakers fail in their postseason ambitions, it will most likely be in spite of LeBron, not because of him.

