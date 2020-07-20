LeBron James Shares What He Missed The Most During Quarantine

A lot of us have been forced to make sacrifices during the quarantine brought on by the global pandemic, and pro athletes are no exception.

Even for someone with all of the money, power and means of LeBron James, there are simple things that he misses about the pre-quarantine life. In a recent media appearance, the Lakers superstar revealed that he misses being able to see his mother due to the quarantine.

LeBron revealed that he went from the All-Star break until only a few weeks ago without seeing his mother. He said it was the longest time in his life that he’s gone without seeing her.

“(I miss) my mother,” LeBron said. “It’s the first time in my life that I went that long without seeing my mom.”

LeBron highlighted how close he is to his mother and how hard it’s been for both of them during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in different ways. The hundreds of thousands who have lost their lives to the deadly virus have lost more than others.

But while some of the wealthier among us are able to insulate themselves from some of the more extreme dangers, some of them still have to contend with how the virus has changed society.

It’s a very humanizing sentiment that LeBron James has shared with us. Hopefully he won’t have to endure being away from his family for much longer – or any of us for that matter.