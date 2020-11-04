LeBron James Announces Sister Of Close Friend Was Murdered

LeBron James shared some heartbreaking news on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Lakers star announced that the sister of one of his close childhood friends was murdered. James said on social media that he’s asking for help.

News 5 in Cleveland reports that a woman, Ericka Weems, was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

A devastated Akron family is demanding justice after a woman was murdered inside her home on Hardesty Boulevard on the west side of town. Concerned family members found the body of Ericka Weems, 37, in a bedroom around 3 p.m. Monday. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Weems died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the case was ruled a homicide.

James took to social media on Wednesday.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!” the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

“My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!”

LeBron James grew up with Brandon Weems in Akron, Ohio, playing basketball together at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

The four-time NBA champion has referred to Brandon Weems as his “little brother.”

Ericka Weems attended Akron Buchtel High School and Ohio State University. Our thoughts are with her friends and family.