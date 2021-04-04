LeBron Thanks 5 Basketball Stars For Their Help With ‘Space Jam’

The trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released this weekend, much to the delight of the film’s star LeBron James.

The soon-to-be-released project, which is set to drop in July, piggybacks off Michael Jordan’s legendary original “Space Jam” from 1996. As part of the film, LeBron enlisted several NBA and WNBA stars to appear as his teammates.

James thanked five of those players–Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike–for their assistance in filming on Twitter this afternoon.

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for taking time out of your busy schedules, trusting me and playing a huge part of Space Jam: A New Legacy!! Means a lot!” James wrote.

That’s a pretty loaded roster. Wonder how it would stack up with the original team of MJ, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues.

“Space Jam 2: A New Legacy” will debut on July 16, 2021 on HBO Max.