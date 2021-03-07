Sports World Reacts To LeBron’s Response To Vaccine Question

LeBron James was asked today if he plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to NBA players. The Los Angeles Lakers star declined to reveal his plans.

“That’s a conversation my family and I will have. I’ll keep that to a private thing,” James said on Sunday ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

That is obviously LeBron’s right. However, the Lakers star has been outspoken on a number of social and political issues. The vaccine shouldn’t necessarily be one of those issues, but it has become one during the pandemic.

The NBA has said it will not mandate the vaccine for its players. However, several legendary players and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich have all publicly announced their vaccinations. They believe it’s important to tell the world they’re getting vaccinated and that it is safe. Even Charles Barkley made bold – and controversial – claim about NBA players and the vaccine.

So, it’s interesting that LeBron would choose to stay private about the vaccine and his decision. Perhaps he’ll choose to announce his decision at a later time.

Unsurprisingly, many on social media are discussing LeBron’s answer to the question.

my interpretation is that there’s power in lebron saying he’s getting the vaccine and that he wants to wield this leverage against the NBA in whatever way he can.

lebron’s too smart to be an anti-vaxxer. https://t.co/jc4KToXVg6 — David Chia (@chiapet74) March 7, 2021

The discourse around that LeBron vaccine quote will be something else. A few folks are gonna have to decide if they’re willing to acknowledge COVID is dangerous or else pass up an opportunity to get lots of RTs calling him a fraud. Tough spot — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) March 7, 2021

Bro, it’s not LeBron’s job to explain to people that they should be vaccinated. Folks have to stop with this line of thinking. HE COULDNT DELIVER OHIO TO HRC! But he’s going to convince America to be vaccinated? Stop with this crap man https://t.co/Ly25rCrha1 — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) March 7, 2021

Color me shocked that someone who consistently (read: always) rocks the chin diaper would say something dumb about the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/2B0f7ELW2f — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) March 7, 2021

LeBron, meanwhile, will be playing in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Two players have been ruled out of the game due to contact tracing.