LeBron James Sums Up His Thoughts On The Clippers

LeBron James and the Lakers lived up to the hype last season, winning the NBA Finals. The same can’t be said for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, as they had one of the most shocking playoff exits in recent memory.

The Clippers had a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. And yet, the star-studded roster was unable to slam the door shut on that series and advance to the next round.

During an appearance on the ‘Road Trippin Podcast,’ James shared his thoughts on the Clippers’ collapse in the second round.

“They put themselves in a position to get what they been talking s**t about all year,” James said. “I couldn’t fathom or come to realization that they didn’t seek that opportunity right there. I believe they were coached for that. I just did not see them losing, just like everyone else in the basketball world.”

Everyone expected the Clippers and Lakers to meet in the Western Conference Finals. It was the best potential storyline the NBA had to offer last season, and let’s be honest they had the best rosters in the league.

The Lakers held their end of the bargain, but the Clippers fell short in a season in which they were in cruise control the entire time.

Maybe, just maybe, the Clippers and Lakers will meet in the playoffs this upcoming season.