LeBron James Revealed His Family’s Super Bowl Tradition

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 18th game of the NBA’s 2020-21 season on Saturday night. Los Angeles topped Detroit, 135-129, in overtime on Saturday evening.

Today is an off day for the Lakers, meaning they’ll get to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with the rest of the sports world.

LeBron James is a big football fan and he has friends on both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the Los Angeles Lakers star isn’t giving away his rooting interests on Sunday night.

However, the four-time NBA champion did reveal his family’s biggest Super Bowl tradition.

“LeBron said he’ll get treatment tomorrow, and then get a nap, so that he can be mentally focused both on the game … and on the commercials. He and his family always rank the top 5 ads, he said,” Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted on Saturday night.

The commercials should be extra interesting this year.

A couple of notable companies, including Budweiser, will not be paying for a Super Bowl commercial this year.

