LeBron James Appears To Have A New Tattoo In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

On Wednesday night, LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis both went to the tattoo parlor. Now, that’s not surprising, as both players have plenty of tattoos covering their bodies.

However, these weren’t just any tattoos.

Both players appear to have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. The former Lakers great died tragically over the weekend along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter accident.

James and AD wasted no time showing their respect for the Black Mamba, going with snake tattoos in honor of Kobe.

Earlier this week, LeBron posted a lengthy message for Kobe, just days after passing him on the all-time scoring list.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” James said on the post.

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life.”

We have no doubt LeBron will live up to the legacy Kobe left.