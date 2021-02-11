A lot has been made of LeBron James‘ workload this year, at age 36. He’s averaging 34.7 minutes per game this season, which is among the lowest marks of his career, but a slight tick up from last season. More notably, he’s played in all 26 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, and many expect him to finally win another MVP award, after last winning in 2013.

James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.9 total rebounds per game, shooting .495/.394/.723 from the field. As of now, he’s in line for the second-best three-point shooting season of his career.

“I don’t get tired,” LeBron said after a surprising Lakers loss to the Detroit Pistons in late January. “I don’t feel tired. I get my sleep. I get my rest. I have a lot of energy. I don’t get tired.”

That seems to be something of a mantra for him this season. Following last night’s 114-113 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, teammate Kyle Kuzma weighed in on LeBron after his 25 point outing in a team-high 41 minutes.

Kuzma said he learned this from LeBron: "Being tired is just in your head … that dude’s a beast. If he says he doesn’t get tired, he doesn’t get tired." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 11, 2021

At 20-6, the Lakers have the second best record in the NBA, half a game behind the surging Utah Jazz. Los Angeles has won seven straight, after that aforementioned Pistons loss, which was the second in back-to-back losses for the team.

LeBron James’ Ironman status this year has been especially important, as his co-star Anthony Davis has been in and out of the Los Angeles Lakers lineup. He’s missed the team’s last two games, and has 21 appearances on the year.

