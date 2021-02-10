Look: LeBron James Responds To Viral Video Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory on Wednesday, throwing a a socially distanced championship parade. However, it appears Brady may have partied a bit too hard.

Video surfaced of Brady stumbling after getting off his $2 million boat. Later in the afternoon, the seven-time champion jokingly tweeted “Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila.”

That tweet from Brady already has over 160,000 likes in less than an hour. Even star athletes around the world, such as LeBron James, interacted with Brady’s hilarious post.

James obviously enjoys what he’s seeing from Brady, tweeting back “Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you!”

Earlier this week, James talked about how inspiring it has been to watch Brady play at a dominant level for so long.

“I’ve been watching him for quite a while now, and just to see him go out and do the things that he’s done in his career, for him to win another one yesterday in the fashion that he won, it was pretty cool,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “It was very inspiring for a guy like myself.”

Brady’s recent championship will give James something to chase this year.

Maybe we’ll get to see James enjoy a championship parade this summer. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t able to throw a party after winning the title in 2020 due to COVID-19.