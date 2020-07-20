The Spun

LeBron James Shares Touching Thought On Kobe Bryant

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant address each other before a game.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers has a moment on the sideline with former Laker Kobe Bryant in the second half during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a touching thought about the late Kobe Bryant on Monday morning.

It’s been six months months since Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. The crash took the lives of nine people, including Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Bryant.

The tragic deaths sent shock-waves through the NBA and sports world. Kobe was just four years removed from his retirement and enjoying his life as a father of four daughters. The Lakers have certainly dedicated the rest of the 2019-20 season to No. 8/24.

LeBron James and the Lakers are in Orlando gearing up for the season’s resumption. The King is still remembering the late Kobe Bryant as the season resumption draws nearer.

“A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about him,” LeBron said of the late Kobe Bryant on Monday.

It still doesn’t feel real that the legendary Kobe isn’t with us any longer. But his legacy will never be forgotten.

The Lakers have championship aspirations this season – and there’s no doubt those aspirations include dedicating the season to Kobe. LeBron is on a mission to win his fourth NBA championship. The King’s resume has been slightly tarnished by his 3-6 record in the NBA Finals. But winning another ring this season could help improve his championship reputation.

The Los Angeles Lakers resume their season on July 30 against the Clippers.


