LeBron James Not Happy With Announcer’s Comment On Bronny

While LeBron James might be the most famous basketball player on the planet, he’s a father first when he watches his sons play.

Being a dad means being protective of your kids, and LeBron put that characteristic on display during a recent game featuring his son Bronny James. The AAU game featuring Bronny’s team was played at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron’s alma mater.

At one point during the action, the public address announcer apparently said that Bronny was bound to get some favorable foul calls because his dad was in the gym. LeBron took exception to this remark.

In the video below, you can see him have some words for the announcer before being escorted away. The title “LeBron James Fights Announcer…” is a pretty sizable exaggeration of what happened, but King James was clearly unhappy.

It is tough to argue with LeBron here. His son is out there playing a game, and there’s no need to bring his famous father up in this manner.

On a happier note, in another recent game, Bronny James threw down one the type of breakaway dunk his dad has done many times in his career on the same floor where LeBron first began turning heads.

That’s a sweet father-son moment for sure.