LeBron James Uses 1-Word To Describe Ken Griffey Jr.

The G.O.A.T debate in basketball is pretty much down to two players – Michael Jordan and LeBron James. ESPN’s The Last Dance prompted many to reconsider the debate, with most probably leaning to Jordan and his six rings.

Who’s the G.O.A.T in baseball?

LeBron James appeared to make his pick on Monday evening. The Los Angeles Lakers star used one word (well, one emoji) to describe Ken Griffey Jr.

MLB Network is set to air a special on the former Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds star on Sunday evening. LeBron James appears to be excited for it.

“He makes the game of baseball cool,” LeBron said of Griffey Jr.

MLB.com had some details on the “Junior” special:

Titled “Junior,” the show will be narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown and will include interviews with former Mariners manager Lou Piniella and numerous former teammates, as well as thoughts on what made Griffey such an iconic figure from LeBron James, Reggie Jackson, Bo Jackson, Gary Payton and others. Griffey will discuss his rise to stardom from his time growing up in Cincinnati, with insight from his brother Craig and his high school coach at Moeller High, and how he blossomed with the Mariners as a teenage phenom through interviews with former teammates Edgar Martinez, Jay Buhner, Joey Cora, Dan Wilson and Harold Reynolds.

The documentary will air at 8 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

It will be televised on MLB Network.