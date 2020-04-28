LeBron James Uses 2 Words To Describe Isiah Thomas

Former Pistons guard Isiah Thomas is one of the NBA’s unsung legends. But LeBron James is giving Thomas the praise he deserves.

Thomas has garnered major attention in the midst of ESPN’s 30 for 30 “The Last Dance.” The Pistons guard and Michael Jordan have a tense relationship to this day, as revealed in the docu-series. Jordan called Thomas an “a–hole” in Episode 4 on Sunday night.

Given Jordan’s unprecedented fan following, Thomas has received plenty of hate since details of their relationship were revealed. But LeBron is paying respect to the NBA legend’s on-court play instead. The Lakers’ superstar had some high praise for Thomas after watching a one-minute highlight tape of the Pistons’ guard. He used a couple of words to describe Thomas’ play: “MONSTER” and “DOG.”

“Absolutely MONSTER!!!! Had that ball on a string,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Layup package next level. Pull up game phenomenal! Nothing he couldn’t do. And to add on he was an DOG! East Side of Chi-Town breed.”

Absolutely MONSTER!!!! Had that ball on a string. Layup package next level. Pull up game phenomenal! Nothing he couldn’t do. And to add on he was an DOG! East Side of Chi-Town breed https://t.co/Cn0Lf3DmSV — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 28, 2020

The younger demographic of today’s NBA fans probably aren’t familiar with this Isiah Thomas. But the former Pistons guard is easily one of the greatest basketball players of all time – and one that doesn’t get as noticed as he should be.

Thomas and the ’88-89 Pistons are still considered one of the toughest teams of all-time.

It’s awesome to see current NBA superstars paying attention to former NBA legends.