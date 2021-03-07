LeBron James Was Asked If He’ll Be Getting Vaccinated

The NBA is set to hold its 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday evening. The game is taking place in the middle of a pandemic – and two players have already been ruled out – but the game is moving on as scheduled.

The league has been in action since December, with the 2020-21 regular season taking place outside of a bubble environment. The NBA’s season has been fairly smooth considering the circumstances, but there have been several game postponements.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is hoping things will continue to get better. With the vaccines becoming more available to the general public in the coming months, that should prove to be true.

However, the NBA will not be mandating the vaccine for its players.

Silver adds that the league has no plans to mandate vaccines for players — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 6, 2021

Lakers star LeBron James was asked on Sunday if he will be getting vaccinated. He chose to keep his thoughts private.

“That’s a conversation my family and I will have. I’ll keep that to a private thing,” James said, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

LeBron is of course in his right to keep his medical information private. However, other notable NBA legends have publicly campaigned for the vaccine.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gregg Popovich, Bill Russell and Julius Irving, among others, have all publicly confirmed their vaccinations, hoping it will lead to more people choosing to do it.

“We were never afraid to take the big shot,” Erving said in a video.

LeBron and the NBA’s current stars will play in the All-Star Game at 8 p.m. E.T. on TNT.