Look: LeBron James Just Received A Warning From NBA For This Flop

With all he’s done for the game of basketball, LeBron James is often considered “untouchable” by the league.

But, on Saturday evening, the NBA reportedly said enough is enough. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, James has been issued a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule against Memphis on Friday night.

LeBron James has received a warning for violating league’s anti-flopping rule versus Memphis — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 13, 2021

Just before halftime during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron drew a foul call on a blatant flop under the basket. Barely grazed by Memphis combo guard Dillon Brooks on a rebound attempt, The King threw his arms in the air and dramatically fell to the floor.

Here’s a clip of the play in question:

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule Feb. 12 vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NovQbnBEE0 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 13, 2021

Considering LeBron James’ flopping history, many fans feel a warning was long overdue. You have to wonder: if it was another player, would they go straight to the fine?

Flopping aside, LeBron continues to put up phenomenal numbers in his 18th season. Over the past 10 games, the reigning Finals MVP is averaging 28.5 points, 8.7 assists and 7.9 rebounds on 53% shooting from the field.

Behind James’ stellar play, the Lakers have notched seven wins in a row (including three straight in OT). At 36 years old, the NBA veteran is averaging a staggering 38.7 minutes per game through LA’s last 10 matchups.

The Lakers will look to extend their win streak when the face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.