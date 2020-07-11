Before the NBA shut down its operations in March because of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Lakers were playing their best basketball of the season. LeBron James was also making a serious push to win his fifth MVP.

Having almost four months off isn’t exactly ideal for most teams because it could mess up their rhythm. However, it doesn’t sound like the extended time off has bothered James at all.

On Saturday afternoon, James sent out a warning to the opposing 21 teams inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida. The three-time champion is letting everyone know that his “revenge season” isn’t over yet.

“Almost time to come out the Cryogenic Tank and get back to destroying whoever in front of me. Be Aware,” LeBron wrote on Instagram.

James has been using the hashtag “revenge season” for most of his posts this year. His critics were relentless last season when he missed the postseason, so now he’s just returning the favor.

At 35 years old, James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game. Despite being in his 17th season, the Akron native has shown zero signs of slowing down.

The Lakers currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They hold a 5.5-game lead over the Clippers.

Basketball fans we’ll see LeBron James back in action on July 30, when the two teams from Los Angeles battle it out.

