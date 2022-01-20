LeBron James Was Asked About The Frank Vogel Rumors

It’s been reported several times this week that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is on the hot seat. Following the loss to the Indiana Pacers, star forward LeBron James addressed those reports.

James didn’t really want to say too much about Vogel’s future with the Lakers. The four-time NBA champion said he’s trying to stay positive during this rough stretch.

“Listen, I’m not in the business of pointing fingers or pointing blame or trying to put a quote at the end or at the start of somebody’s commentary of what they feel our coaching staff or Frank is or what Russ is or what I’m at or AD,” James said. “If it’s not positive for me, I’m cool. It’s not my lane. I’m not a negative person.”

LeBron James on Frank Vogel’s job being in jeopardy pic.twitter.com/osAqQXKWGp — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) January 20, 2022

James added that he believes the Lakers’ coaching staff has been great this season.

“Coaching staff has been great,” he said, via ESPN “They put us in position to succeed, and it’s up to us to handle the business, so there’s always things that we all can do better, but there’s no blame.”

Vogel has proven in the past that he can lead the Lakers to an NBA title. Unfortunately, this year’s roster isn’t constructed very well.

If Vogel wants to keep his job as the head coach of the Lakers, the team will need to go on a run fairly soon.

The Lakers will try to get back in the win column on Friday night when they face the Magic.