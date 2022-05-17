LeBron James Was Asked How Much Longer He Plans On Playing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James just finished his 19th NBA season, and he didn't really show any signs of aging.

James did miss some time due to injuries, but when he was on the court, he continued to play at an elite level. In 56 games, the 37-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per outing.

LeBron is keeping himself busy tonight with a Twitter Q&A. One of his followers asked how many more years he has left in the tank.

While "King James" refused to give a definite answer, he did not sound like someone considering hanging them up anytime soon.

"The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest," James wrote. "It's really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I'm still psycho driven!"

LeBron has said publicly he wants to play in the NBA with his son Bronny, who is finishing his junior year of high school. That means at minimum, he's got a few seasons left.

Coming off back-to-back disappointing finishes with the Lakers, we think LeBron is still hungry to win another title as well. He may be heading into his 20th NBA season, but that doesn't mean the end is near.