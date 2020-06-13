On Friday night, Kyrie Irving was at the forefront of an important call that involved nearly 100 NBA players. The conversation centered around players making a stand by sitting out the season’s resumption in Orlando.

This goes hand in hand with Chris Haynes’ report he shared on Yahoo, where he said “Some players believe it’s bad optics for a league comprised predominantly of black men to be sequestered in one location for up to three months merely to entertain the masses and ease the league’s economic burden.”

Several big names were on the call with Irving last night, such as Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Donovan Mitchell. One notable name missing was LeBron James, who isn’t exactly on Irving’s side here.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the reason that James wasn’t on the call is because he believes he can play basketball in Orlando while still making an impact on the Black Lives Matter front.

Sources: LeBron James believes he can play hoops in Orlando AND keep making an impact on the Black Lives Matter front. Intel and perspective on why he wasn’t part of Friday’s players call, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/ZXdSp5vnQ1 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 13, 2020

James has become one of the most influential figures in the world, not just sports.

Over the past few weeks, James has used his platform on social media to incite change when it comes to social injustice. You’d have to imagine he can find a way to keep that same energy on the court, whether that’s before or after a game.

The NBA might have some trouble figuring out its next move due to the latest call orchestrated by Irving, but Adam Silver has to be thrilled to hear that James wants the 2019-20 season to resume.