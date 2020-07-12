LeBron Has 1 Main Reason For Not Changing The Back Of His Jersey

The NBA is allowing players to change the name on the back of their jerseys for the games being played in Orlando.

The league and the NBA Players’ Association came up with a list of pre-approved names for the players to choose from. Names like “Black Lives Matter,” “Vote” and “Equality” are among the names available.

LeBron James will not be changing the name on the back of his jersey.

The Los Angeles Lakers star explained his decision to reporters on Saturday. He essentially had one main reason for sticking with “James” over one of the pre-approved messages.

“I actually didn’t go with a name on the back of my jersey,” James told reporters on Saturday. “It was no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players. I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is OK. I’m absolutely OK with that… I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

According to ESPN, 285 of the expected 350 eligible players had chosen a pre-approved social justice message. Only 17 players have decided to stick with their last names.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume from the “bubble” in Orlando, Fla. later this month.

The Lakers are among the favorites to win it all at Disney World.