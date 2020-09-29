LeBron Makes His Thoughts On Erik Spoelstra Extremely Clear

If LeBron James wants to win his fourth NBA title, he’ll have to take down Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat. Luckily for the Lakers, the superstar forward knows everything about Spoelstra.

James and Spoelstra had a strong relationship during their four years together in Miami. While the trio of Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade received most of the credit for winning back-to-back championships, Spoelstra did a magnificent job with that roster.

Now that Spoelstra has brought the Heat back to the Finals without the ‘Big 3,’ James took time out of his media session on Tuesday to praise his former coach.

“I’m not gonna sit up here and act like I don’t know what Spo is all about,” James said. “Cause he’s damn good, if not great. He probably is great because of his preparation. He prepares like it’s his last time ever coaching again every game, and I know that.”

“I’m not gonna sit up here and act like I don’t know what Spo is all about. Cause he’s damn good” LeBron pays Erik Spoelstra the ultimate respect 💯 pic.twitter.com/JUq8tZkq8w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2020

There’s nothing but respect between James and Spoelstra, that’s for sure.

James also shared his thoughts on Heat president Pat Riley today, saying “This league is not the same without Riles. Great guy. Great motivator.”

Both sides will sing each other’s praises for now, but the tone will definitely change once the Finals tips off later this week.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.