Everyone Said The Same Thing About LeBron After Saturday’s News

The Brooklyn Nets continue to load up for a championship run.

Brooklyn, which already traded for James Harden and signed Blake Griffin, made another big move on Saturday. The Nets have reportedly agreed to a contract with buyout big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who is leaving the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy about it.

“So what’s next? I mean, what we gonna get the Ball boy (Lonzo), we gonna get Andre Drummond next. I mean, I know you can’t get Lonzo or Kyle Lowry whatever. But, damn. What’s it gonna be next, if you’re the Brooklyn Nets.”

“I mean it’s almost like buying the championship for crying out loud. Blake Griffin comes, LaMarcus Aldridge has now decided to go. We don’t even know if they gonna have Andre Drummond next. I mean, you want a championship, I got all of that. You should be the favorites KD, James Harden, Kyrie. But, damn.”

LeBron James fans aren’t happy, either. After all, the Lakers are probably the favorites to come out of the West and play the Nets in the NBA Finals.

Everyone was saying the same thing about LeBron following Saturday’s news: He’s 36.

He's 36, 63, 3 plus 3 equals 6, it don't matter Lakers in 6 pic.twitter.com/jX2ZAtnPAQ — Barack O'Tex (@bigtexmarketing) March 27, 2021

All this to beat LeBron?! HE’S 36!!!! pic.twitter.com/0f9q4ZEbm3 — 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) March 27, 2021

How much help do you need KD! Damn! He’s 36!!!!! https://t.co/8qDVyqSxKt — Alim Flowers (@AlimFlowers) March 27, 2021

He’s 36… you see what it takes to beat him. How can he not be the goat https://t.co/cId6vueI4L — Santiago💫 (@1of1chago) March 27, 2021

It’s certainly pretty crazy to see how many players the Nets are adding. It’ll be extremely difficult to stop Brooklyn in the playoffs, but if anyone can do it, it’s LeBron.