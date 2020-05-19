LeBron Not Happy With ESPN’s Michael Jordan Story About Him

LeBron James called out an ESPN headline regarding a story about the Los Angeles Lakers star and Michael Jordan.

The Lakers star was asked during an interview on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel if he could have been teammates with Jordan.

James believes that his game was perfectly suited for Jordan. He thinks he could have been an even better running mate than Scottie Pippen.

“Me personally, the way I play the game — team first — I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike,” James said. “Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, [then] my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”

ESPN framed the story as LeBron always envisioning himself as Jordan’s teammate, not adversary. This did not sit well with LeBron.

As people compare and argue about their legacies, LeBron James says he's envisioned Michael Jordan as a teammate not an adversary: https://t.co/WAB4OJCQTM — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 19, 2020

LeBron responded to the story on Twitter.