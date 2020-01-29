Photo: LeBron Pays Tribute To Kobe At Lakers Practice

LeBron James broke his silence regarding the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Monday with a heartfelt Instagram post. Fast forward two days later, and the superstar forward for the Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute by wearing Kobe sneakers.

These past few days have been tough for James, who recently started bonding with Bryant. Despite all the debates about which player is better, it never seemed to bother the two NBA legends.

James admit he’s still not ready to fully speak about what took place this past weekend. That said, his actions today clearly show where his head is at.

The four-time MVP usually wears his signature sneakers during games and practices. He decided to change up his routine in honor of Bryant.

A photo of LeBron wearing Kobe sneakers is going viral on social media.

Check it out:

Bron wearing Kobes today at the Lakers practice facility 🐍 pic.twitter.com/ND3urXaUhe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2020

The Lakers were originally scheduled to take on the Clippers this week, but the NBA postponed that game.

On Friday, the Lakers will host the Trail Blazers in the team’s first game since Bryant passed away. It’ll be an emotional night for the coaches, fans and players at the arena.

We’ll see what Los Angeles has in store for its fallen hero. The same can be said for James, who will likely pay homage to Bryant on Friday night as well.