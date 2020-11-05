LeBron Has Brutally Honest Admission On Plans For Next Season

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is likely to start pretty soon.

While the NBA Finals just ended about a month ago, the league’s 2020-21 season could start as soon as late December. An official agreement between the league and the players’ association is reportedly expected to come soon.

ESPN shared some of the details on Wednesday:

The NBA’s board of governors and players’ association will hold separate meetings on Thursday expected to culminate with an agreement on starting the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 and playing a reduced 72-game schedule, sources told ESPN. The National Basketball Players Association is planning to take a formal vote of the team player representatives late Thursday, and sources told ESPN that everything is progressing toward an agreement on a pre-Christmas start to the season. The NBPA is holding team conference calls this week, including several on Wednesday, that detail discussions with the league on a salary escrow for players in the range of 18% for the next two years, sources told ESPN.

While this is probably what’s best for the overall good of the league, it’ll be tough on teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, which played until mid-October.

LeBron James will turn 36 years old at the end of December. What’s he planning on doing at the start of next season?

A lot of cherry-picking, he claims.

Hey, it’s tough to blame him for that. LeBron James deserves some rest at the start of next season.

The Lakers, though, should still enter the season among the favorites to win it all.