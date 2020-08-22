LeBron Not Happy With Political Ad Campaign’s Misleading Tweet

LeBron James is not happy with a political ad campaign for using one of his tweets in a misleading way.

The Los Angeles Lakers star called out Protect My Vote for reportedly using one of his tweets in an ad campaign on Facebook. The ad campaign allegedly describes mail-in-voting as unreliable.

From ESPN.com:

One of the Facebook posts features a June tweet from James where he called polling closures in Kentucky a sign of “SYSTEMATIC RACISM and OPPRESSION.” The Facebook post misconstrues the tweet, suggesting that James was linking the closures to the expansion of mail-in voting ahead of this year’s general election.

James took to Twitter to address the misleading tweet, which was highlighted by The Washington Post’s story.

“First of all, Everyone needs to know the kind of BS happening about this election and get organized. This is exactly why we coming together for @morethanavote misinformation=suppression!” he tweeted.

“Secondly, Nobody should be able to use my name (or anyone else name) to lie and deceive about the election. Not sure what we can do legally but definitely trying to figure it out!”

One of LeBron’s longtime advisors, Adam Mendelsohn, called the ads “shameless” and “reprehensible” while speaking to The Post. He added that their lawyers are exploring all options.

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, are getting ready to tip off in Game 3 of their Western Conference first round series against Portland. Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.