LeBron James Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message For Wife Savannah

LeBron James hasn’t been able to spend time with his family lately due to his obligations inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando. Nonetheless, the four-time MVP had a very sweet message to share for his wife on her birthday.

James met Savannah back in high school, and the rest is history. The happy couple have three children together – Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

Even though James didn’t get to celebrate Savannah’s 34th birthday, his heartfelt post on Instagram did a great job of expressing his affection for her.

“My beautiful strong ambitious driven committed loving amazing woman I call my queen, my best friend, my love, my wife,” James wrote on Instagram. “I scream from the damn bubble happy birthday. Please enjoy your day, your weekend, your moment in time! I love you!”

Here’s the post from James:

It won’t be too long until the James family is reunited, whether that’s inside the bubble or not.

The NBA will allow family members inside the bubble for the second round of the playoffs. As long as the Lakers take care of business against the Blazers, James should see his wife and kids very soon.

Los Angeles is expected to play Game 5 against Portland either tonight or tomorrow – pending an official announcement from the league. It was originally supposed to happen on Wednesday, but the NBA’s decision to boycott games earlier this week resulted in the league rearranging its schedule.