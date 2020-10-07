LeBron Posts Early Morning Tweet Following Lakers’ Game 4 Win

Following the Lakers’ win over the Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James let the world know that he’s not going to sleep until his team takes care of business.

“I’m looking forward to looking at the film tomorrow, doing all around the clock treatment and treating it like we play Thursday,” James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “I’m going to continue to get the work in, I’m going to continue to not sleep until the job is done.”

For the first time this Finals, the Heat and Lakers will be given two days of rest before their next game. The Lakers will have a chance to close out the Finals on Friday night, as they currently own a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Earlier this morning, James reminded everyone that he’s going to stay up until the Finals are over. He’s locked in and wants to get his hands on the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Here’s the tweet that James posted on Wednesday morning:

James is averaging 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in the 2020 NBA Finals. Those are such impressive numbers given the fact that he’s 35 years old.

At this rate, James will most likely be named Finals MVP if the Lakers can seal the deal on Friday night.

Los Angeles hasn’t won a championship since the 2010 season, but that drought will end as long as James is locked in like this.