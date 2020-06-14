Father’s Day isn’t until next Sunday, but today is still a big one for LeBron James. It’s his youngest son Bryce’s birthday.

It’s a milestone birthday for Bryce Maximus James as well; he’s now 13. He’s the middle child in the family, older than Zhuri but younger than Bronny.

This afternoon, LeBron posted a heartfelt birthday message to Bryce on Instagram. With it, he included pictures of the two of them over the years.

“Man o man!!!! Happy Bday to my guy guy Bryce Maximus James!!! Thirteen though?!?!?! Where is the time going! You’re one of a kind young man and I’m proud to watch your continue to grow every day and I’m also proud to be your dad!! You make the whole house laugh daily by just simply being YOU!! Always know YOU is good enough and more my son. Enjoy your day as we celebrate it together as what we call the #JamesGang👑 way!” LeBron wrote.

While Bronny may get most of the headlines out of the James children, Bryce is a hooper in his own right. Just check out these clips from three years ago, right before he turned 10.

Here’s hoping today is a special one for the entire James family as they celebrate this important occasion.

Happy birthday Bryce!