LeBron Posts Video Of Heartwarming Moment With Kobe Bryant

LeBron James broke his silence on Monday night by sharing a tear-jerking message for Kobe Bryant. Fast forward a day later, and the four-time MVP shared another post regarding for his friend and fallen NBA legend.

Regardless of all the debates about which player is greater, the reality is Bryant and James share a special bond. They teamed up for Team USA and grew closer once the Ohio native left the Cavaliers for the Lakers.

Fans were brought to tears when they read James’ message to Bryant on Monday, which said “Man I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had.”

On Tuesday afternoon, James posted a video of him embracing Bryant and his daughter Gianna during a Lakers game this month.

It may have seemed like an insignificant moment at the time, but it now takes on a totally new meaning.

Check it out:

As you’d expect, the basketball community is having a tough time dealing with the loss of Bryant. He’s an icon that impacted the sport in ways people couldn’t imagine.

What makes this tragedy even worse is that Gianna also passed away due to the events that took place on Sunday. Many people expected her to continue her father’s legacy on the hardwood.

Los Angeles is certainly hurting right now, but hopefully the city can start the healing process this Friday when the Lakers return to the court.