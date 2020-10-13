LeBron Posts Message For Anthony Davis After Winning NBA Title

LeBron James sent Anthony Davis a heartfelt message following the Lakers’ championship win Sunday night.

The Lakers are champions once again following their 4-2 NBA Finals series win over the Miami Heat. The King may have won Finals MVP last night, but he couldn’t have won the title without Davis’ dominant playoff run. LeBron sent AD an awesome message following Sunday night’s win.

“〰️ + 👑 = 🏆. That simple,” LeBron said via Instagram. “My brother is a ANIMAL and the scariest thing about it he’s just scratching the surface of his potential! 😱. My Goodness bro you’re Special! @antdavis23 “He Like That”. Congrats Champ!! 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 showers.”

LeBron may be right. AD seems to be just scratching the surface of his potential. The Lakers’ big man played like a top-five current NBA player throughout the postseason.

Take a look at LeBron’s message and post for Davis below.

An argument could be made that Anthony Davis is LeBron James’ best teammate of his career. Of course, he’s played alongside players like Dwayne Wade and Kyrie Irving.

But with Davis just now reaching his potential, there’s plenty of reason to believe the Lakers’ star-studded duo is one of the best we’ve seen in the past decade. There’s also plenty of reason to believe the Lakers are capable of winning a few more titles over the next several years.

LeBron and AD aren’t looking ahead to 2021 just yet, though. The Lakers’ championship party is just getting started after Sunday night’s championship victory.