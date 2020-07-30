LeBron Posts Special Kobe Bryant Tribute Before Tonight’s Game

LeBron James is still remembering the late Kobe Bryant ahead of the 2019-20 season resumption.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the powerhouse Clippers Thursday night. The seeding game could be a potential preview of the Western Conference Finals.

There’s no doubt LeBron’s ready to get back in action Thursday night. But first, he’s spending time remember is old friend, the late Kobe Bryant. It’s been six months since the NBA legend died tragically in a helicopter crash in Southern California. The death sent shock-waves throughout the NBA community.

LeBron is prepared to remember Kobe’s legacy as the Lakers’ forward moves towards the end of his playing days. No. 23 paid tribute to Kobe in a recent Instagram post ahead of the NBA’s 2019-20 season resumption.

“Stucc in the Grind! The Marathon Continues tonight and forever. Let’s Get It,” LeBron posted on Instagram.

You can expect to see more acts like this from this Lakers team throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season. Lakers players have admitted they plan on dedicating the rest of the season to the late Kobe and the Bryant family as a whole.

LeBron James in particular had a special connection to the NBA legend. The two shared a friendly rivalry prior to Kobe’s retirement in 2016.

We certainly look forward to what else LeBron has in store, both in honoring Kobe and his on-court performance.