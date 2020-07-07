LeBron’s Reaction To Patrick Mahomes’ Contract Is Going Viral

Few athletes can relate to the type of contract Patrick Mahomes signed on Monday evening. LeBron James is one of those athletes.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is one of the highest-paid athletes in history, but even he appears to be a little jealous of the 10-year, $503 million contract extension the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback signed.

LeBron’s reaction to Mahomes’ contract is going viral on social media.

“Congrats brother!!” LeBron wrote on Instagram, before adding, “Let me borrow $5.”

Bron asked for a piece of Mahomes' bag 😂 pic.twitter.com/l9NzLKgFeO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2020

We’re guessing LeBron James doesn’t really need that $5, but Mahomes is certainly capable of giving it away if he does.

ESPN.com had some details on the massive, record-breaking extension the Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed:

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. The extension includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. It also includes the ability for Mahomes to have outs if certain “guaranteed mechanisms” aren’t exercised, a source told Schefter.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt knows the deal is well worth it.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Hunt said in a statement.

“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning season in 2019. Mahomes led Kansas City to a win over San Francisco in early February.

A couple of months later, he’s been rewarded with the biggest contract in NFL history.