Look: LeBron Reacts To Bronny’s Comment About Steph Curry

LeBron James has reacted to his son’s viral comment about Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry.

Earlier this week, Bronny James was answering questions on Instagram Live. Someone asked Bronny who his dad is. Bronny James responded with: “Steph Curry.”

We’re not exactly sure why Bronny James said Steph Curry, but everyone obviously knows who his dad is, so he was probably just giving a silly question a silly answer.

Bronny’s real dad, meanwhile, appeared to enjoy his son’s answer. LeBron James reacted to Bronny’s comment on Instagram Live.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a bunch of laughing emojis in response to his son’s comment about Steph Curry.

Even LeBron had to laugh 🤣 (via bronny/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5vA0WYj8rD — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2020

Bronny James, a rising sophomore at Sierra Canyon in California, is rising up the recruiting rankings. The latest betting odds suggest he’ll actually end up at an HBCU.

North Carolina Central’s LeVelle Moton offered Bronny James a scholarship earlier this year. He recently spoke about how HBCUs can recruit against the major programs.

“When you think of the atrocities that have happened in our society, in a society where an arena is named after someone who is a known racist, at a school where if these kids were playing back when he was coaching, he would not have allowed them on his team and those schools would not even have allowed them to attend – those kids go flocking to that school to go play in that arena today,” he told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“But when a coach is from a black college and offers that kid the same opportunity, that coach is criticized. That doesn’t even make sense.’’

It’s likely that Moton was referring to Kentucky, which is believed to have offered Bronny James a scholarship.

