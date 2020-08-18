The Spun

LeBron Reacts To How Damian Lillard Has Been Playing

LeBron James speaks at the NBA All-Star Game.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during 2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day at Wintrust Arena on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LeBron James has high praise for Portland star guard Damian Lillard ahead of the Lakers’ first round playoff series against the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers are well-aware the Trail Blazers aren’t a typical No. 8 seed. In fact, you could make an argument Portland has the talent of a three- or four-seed. With players like Lillard and CJ McCollum, Portland is bound to give the Lakers a challenge.

LeBron is ready for the challenge, though. It’s safe to say Los Angeles won’t be surprised by the Trail Blazers’ high-powered offense, led by Lillard, the Bubble MVP.

LeBron called Lillard the “most underappreciated underrated players” in the NBA ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 1. Take a look at The King’s comments on Lillard in the video below.

The Lakers should win this series. But that doesn’t mean LeBron James and the Lakers are taking the Trail Blazers lightly.

“I don’t really look at them as a typical eight-seed, and I’m not going in with that mindset that it’s one vs. eight,” LeBron said on Tuesday. “It’s two teams that have the ability to advance and have fire power to advance. . . . Dame is doing what Dame does. No surprise to me at all. One of the most underappreciated underrated players that we have in our game.”

LeBron’s right – Lillard’s one of the most underrated players in the game. But fans are starting to take notice.

For Dame to take that next step, he’ll need to upset the No. 1 seed Lakers. But not if LeBron has anything to say about it.

The Lakers take on the Trail Blazers Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.


