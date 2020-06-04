LeBron Reacts To Laura Ingraham’s Comments On Drew Brees

Two years ago, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham told LeBron James to “shut-up and dribble” for sharing a political opinion. Last night, Ingraham defended Drew Brees after he made a controversial political stance of his own. LeBron blasted Ingraham via Twitter on Thursday for her contradicting stance on athletes making political comments.

The tragic death of George Floyd by police officer David Chauvin has brought Colin Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest back into the spotlight this past week. Police brutality has sparked nationwide protests in major cities like Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

But some still don’t agree with Kaepernick’s original protest – Brees included. The Saints’ quarterback has been under heavy criticism for his controversial stance. But Ingraham defended Brees Wednesday night, saying he has a right to his own opinion.

Ingraham directly contradicted her previous response to athletes sharing political opinions. She previously told LeBron and Kevin Durant to “shut-up and dribble” after each shared their opinions on U.S. President Donald Trump. LeBron responded to Ingraham’s contradicting stance on Thursday.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

LeBron is absolutely right here. Ingraham is apart of the ongoing problem regarding oppression and injustices towards the black community.

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see.”

Hopefully, LeBron’s leadership and influence can continue to better the lives of the black community moving forward – silencing people like Ingraham in the process.